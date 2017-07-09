Alex achieves benchmark status in civil engineering

A civil engineer who grew up in Morpeth has achieved elite chartered status with international engineering body the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

Alex Mitchell works for the national construction and facilities firm VINCI Construction UK, having graduated from Leeds University.

She was seconded to the Crossrail initiative that will provide a new train service from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood via central London.

The 28-year-old was part of the team that breathed new life into the Connaught Tunnel – a disused Victorian rail tunnel in the Docklands area of the capital – and was among the workers that appeared in an episode of the BBC2 documentary The Fifteen Billion Pound Railway.

Alex then moved on to other projects to build up her experience in different areas of engineering and since September 2016, she has been part of the team at another section of Crossrail.

She has been awarded the protected title of chartered civil engineer and membership of the ICE, which allows her to use the letters CEng and MICE after her name.

These grades of membership are internationally recognised and are the benchmark of an engineer’s competence and professional standing.

Alex said: “This is a huge achievement for me and I am extremely proud, as it is something I have been aiming for since I was at school.

“As a chartered engineer, I am hoping that this will help with my career progression and allow me to work on high-profile civil engineering projects across the globe.

“I have worked on significant projects in the UK, including Crossrail, which has given me a lot of experience and I would urge anyone considering a career within the industry to go for it because all of my hard work has definitely paid off.”

After working for Crossrail at the Connaught Tunnel, she was a section engineer on the Bexhill to Hastings Link Road in East Sussex and she then spent time working in a design office.

The ICE process involved a professional review, which was carried out by two experienced civil engineers.

As well as the submission of a report about the different aspects of engineering that she has covered in her work, there was an assessment day that included an interview, a presentation and a written exercise all based on experiences and knowledge gained in the industry.

Soon after the assessment day, she joined the project team at Whitechapel – which will become a key Crossrail station.