ALLOTMENTS: Holders ‘given ultimatum’

For the last five years Tommy’s Field Allotment Association has enjoyed a 50-year Tenancy Agreement without any problems or difficulties and in that time has radically improved the site.

This agreement was drawn up by the Town Council and signed by a councillor and the Town Clerk.

Out of the blue, the council has stated this agreement has no legitimacy and is null and void.

Rather than discussing this they have issued us with an ultimatum that unless we sign a short term lease, with no security of tenure, we will be given notice to quit and vacate the site by the end of March 2018.

It would appear that the Town Council is seeking to punish us for their own incompetence.

Phil Slater

Chairman Tommy’s Field Allotment Association