American dream becomes reality for Pont teenager

A Ponteland teenager has achieved international success with her modelling skills and fund-raising efforts.

As a result of winning her category at the Royal UK Miss pageant in Blackpool last year, Juliette Taylor recently participated in the Royal International Miss pageant in the USA.

The competition took place over a week, with the 150 girls across the age categories having to do interviews and various rounds. In addition, there were awards for those who impressed at decade-themed parties.

And the icing on the cake for the 15-year-old came when it was announced that she had won one of the main titles – Miss International Role Model.

She was the only non-US participant at the event in Orlando, Florida, to achieve such success.

Juliette also won a number of minor awards during the week, including Prettiest Smile, Best Scrapbook, Appearance Award, Miss Personality and International Fitness Model and she also received a global volunteering award from the Mayor of Orange County.

She said: “I was nervous going out to the USA, but I was made to feel at ease as everyone was so lovely, including the other girls in the competition.

“The pageants last a lot longer over there and even though the elements of the competition are similar to the UK, they are on a much bigger scale.

“But once I got used to it, I found it really enjoyable.

“I wasn’t expecting much, so to win the Miss International Role Model title was extra amazing.”

Her mum Jill accompanied her and on the couple of days off, they went to Universal Studios Florida.

Part of her prize is a cruise to Mexico and to go back next year to hand over her crown.

The international platform she has been asked to help is Operation Gratitude – thanking and supporting first responders.

She will be organising the making of bracelets and thank you cards, as suggested by those running the pageant.

The emergency services she will be contacting include police, ambulance, fire service, Northumbria Blood Bikes, the Great North Air Ambulance Service, RNLI volunteers and the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

Jill said: “Many of the girls winning the main titles had been there previously, so Juliette winning one of them was a great achievement.”