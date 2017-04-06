An interactive way to learn about saints

School pupils have been enjoying an interactive and immersive Easter trail in the ancient church of St Bartholomew at Kirkwhelpington – and members of the public are also welcome to see the displays.

The theme is Walking with the Northern Saints. Visitors can find out more about the lives of saints such as Aidan, Oswald, Cuthbert, Hilda and others – everything will be in place between 9am and 6pm each day until Sunday, April 16.

As well as going to the church, children from first schools in Belsay, Cambo, Longhorsley and Whalton and a group from Hexham Priory School have done some activities relating to what life was like for monks hundreds of years ago at Kirkwhelpington Village Hall.

All of the sessions were run by a team of volunteers.

Rev Frances Dower, St Bartholomew’s assistant priest, said: “The church has been divided into stations for each saint, with eye-catching displays and interactive activities.

“For example, as well as the painted backdrop setting the scene, there are model boats, big fishing nets, a lobster pot and shells at the St Cuthbert section.

“In addition, there is an open evening at the church from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday – which includes guided tours and refreshments – and an old monastic Compline service will take place from 9pm on the same evening.”