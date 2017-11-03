Anaerobic digester on ex-smelter site

Proposals to build a facility to generate renewable energy on a former industrial site in Northumberland are set to be given the green light next week.

An anaerobic digestion (AD) facility and combined heat and power (CHP) plant facility on the former Alcan smelter site in Lynemouth are recommended for approval at Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s strategic planning committee.

Crop silage and agricultural residues would be fed into the AD facility, which would produce odourless liquid and solid digestate which could be reused on farmland as a fertiliser.

Biomethane produced in the fermenter tanks would power the generator in the CHP unit.

Last month, also on the old Alcan site, an outline application by the Harworth Group, for the 121,000 sq m Lynefield Park, which would provide a ‘flexible mix of employment floorspace’, was unanimously approved.

Eddie Peat, the Group’s director for North East and corporate development, said: “We’re delighted to have received the support of Northumberland County Council for our scheme that will make a major contribution to the North East’s economy.

“We remain fully committed to creating a first-class commercial centre that can provide up to 650 new jobs in accordance with local planning policy and we will now promote the site’s significant assets, including its railhead, to potential occupiers.”