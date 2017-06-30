Angels for Europe carry on campaign

A group of anti-Brexit campaigners, known as Angels for Europe, has written to thank a pair of politicians for saying that the UK may still remain in the EU.

The Angels have described Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Leo Varadkar, the new Taoiseach of the Republic of Ireland, as ‘two of the EU’s most important persons.’

Mr Tusk had said: ‘I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one’, so the Angels wrote to him saying: ‘We too dream against all the odds that this Brexit may never actually happen.’

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar had said: ‘The door remains open for the UK to remain in the European Union,’ to which the Angels wrote: ‘This is exactly what we are campaigning for, as virtually half the people of the UK never did vote for us to leave.’

The letters were posted last Thursday.

Bridget Gubbins, from Morpeth, is a member of the Angels for Europe group.

She said: “We dare to hope that these important people will reply. If and when they do, we will inform local people of what they say.”

Last Friday – one year on from the result of the EU referendum – the protest group sang at Haymarket’s angel war memorial.

They were dressed in bright colours and sang in lots of different languages.

It follows a similar protest, staged by the group in Alnwick Market Place on March 29 – the same day that Prime Minister Theresa May invoked Article 50, triggering the two-year countdown to Brexit.

They sang versions of Ode to Joy in various languages, including Basque, German and Spanish.

At the time, Bridget said: “We sang to cheer ourselves up as Theresa May issued Article 50.”