Angels group sing out against Brexit

A group of anti-Brexit campaigners, known as Angels for Europe, made their voices heard in Morpeth on Saturday morning.

Members went along to the Market Place to hand out leaflets covering various aspects relating to Brexit and giving details of correspondence with groups and individuals.

They were also on hand to discuss these issues with both Leave and Remain voters and they sang a special song for the occasion, pictured above, written by Colin Pearson that features some Morpeth and Geordie dialect passed on through the generations.

It includes the lines ‘Geet muckle spark of belta joy’ (Great big spark of brilliant joy) and ‘We’re marras noo like bits o’ bairns, Where angels aal combine’ (We’re all friends now just like children, Angels all together).