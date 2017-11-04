Angels send details of Brexit surveys to MPs

Brexit surveys by Angels for Europe in five market towns across Northumberland have revealed a 6.1 per cent swing among respondents from Leave to Remain.

This is the message that was sent by members of the group to their MPs in the four parliamentary constituencies of Northumberland in their DIY lobby of the House of Commons on October 24.

Philip Latham in Riding Mill with the letter to Guy Opperman MP.

The letters were posted at noon, when anti-Brexit groups were lobbying in London.

In Alnwick, the letter was posted to Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, in Blyth it went to Ronnie Campbell MP, in Morpeth it went to Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery and in Riding Mill it went to Hexham MP Guy Opperman.

Angels’ facilitator Bridget Gubbins said: “We have analysed the results of our surveys from 370 respondents and although most Leavers and Remainers are fixed in their views, some are re-thinking.

“This seems to be because of the negative information now coming to light, particularly about the full economic consequences of leaving the EU.

“There is a slight but definite swing throughout Northumberland of 6.1 per cent from Leavers to Remainers.

“The letter we have posted to our MPs includes the detailed results of our surveys.”