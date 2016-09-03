Animal antics impress on a wild WI day out

Kirkley Hall WI

Twenty Ladies from Kirkley Hall WI met for a lovely afternoon at Kirkley Hall Zoo and Cafe.

We were shown around by Gemma, an enthusiastic animal lover. She was very knowledgeable.

The zoo has increased over the years and is expanding. We were amazed at the variety of mammals, reptiles, birds, amphibians, aquatics and invertebrates, with staff providing stimulation activities so residents don’t get bored.

The baby meerkats were adorable, and we were able to cuddle smaller animals in the Petting Barn.

We had a delightful cream tea in the Orangery. It looked lovely, with any dietary requirement met. The staff were very pleasant and helpful, making our final meeting of the season a very enjoyable experience. We couldn’t have asked for a nicer way to finish our year.

Our next meeting is at 7pm, on Wednesday, September 7. All welcome. We meet at Kirkley Hall on the first Wednesday of every month.