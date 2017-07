Families flocked to Cambo last Saturday for the village’s annual fete.

There were games and races, face-painting, a creative workshop and music in the village hall to enjoy.

The team from the Women's Institute ready for the crowds. Picture by Jane Coltman

The stalls included books, plants, church produce, sweets and other refreshments and as well as tombolas, there was a grand raffle.

Organisations represented on the day included the Red Squirrel Conservation Trust and Cats Protection.

Entry was free and Rev Jonathan Mason opened the event at 1pm.

Beck Orton and Lesley Langley manning the plant stall. Picture by Jane Coltman