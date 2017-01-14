Anticipation is building for business awards

Anticipation is building for next month’s Northumberland Business Awards.

Entries have been put forward for the various categories: Small Business of the Year (10 and under employees); Large Business of the Year (11-plus employees); Employer of the Year; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year; Innovation Award; New Business (under two years); Best Green Business; Corporate Social Responsibility Award; Exporter of the Year; Leisure Award; Creative Industries Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards are being organised by Northeast Press, publisher of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.

Winners will receive their accolades during a special celebration dinner in Linden Hall on Thursday, February 2.

Entries so far include the Hotspur 1364 outlet in the Small Business of the Year and New Business categories.

As well as a range of clothing for men, it includes an in-house barbers shop and shave parlour. More than 50 per cent of its total income is generated via online tools and 30 per cent of its online sales are from abroad.

Specsavers Ashington has also been nominated. The store, which employs 10 people, is regularly involved in charity and promotional events.

On occasions where customers cannot attend the store due to ill health, staff will visit their homes to fit and adjust their spectacles.

The sponsors of the awards are Northumberland College, Port of Blyth, Linden Hall, Northumberland County Council and Arch.