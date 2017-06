Police are appealing for information after the theft of a trailer.

A Hudston twin axle trailer with high mesh sides, a single bar across the top for stability and a sign on the side with Northumberland Logs written on it, was stolen from Meldon Park at 3.48pm on Friday, June 9, by men in a white Ford Transit van.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 736 of 09/06/17.