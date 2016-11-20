Appeal for details to help trace relatives

A woman is appealing to people who have lived in Morpeth for many years to help her trace biological family members.

Shirley Davies’s birth mother, Christine Ida Matilda Cleghorn, gave her up for adoption when she was three months old – Shirley is now 61.

She was born in Kendal, Cumbria, in 1956. All records from before 1960 have been lost.

Shirley believes that after a few house moves, her birth mother settled in the Morpeth area for a period as Christine’s mother (originally from Germany) and stepfather Thomas Cleghorn lived there.

She thinks the address was called Keepers Cottage or Gamekeepers Cottage.

Shirley said: “My adopted parents have both passed away and, apart from my husband, I am quite alone.

“I am desperate to find any brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles that I may have.”

Anyone with information that could be useful can call Shirley on 07899 098567 or email shirleyrider7@yahoo.com