APPEAL: Scout Group needs leaders

Sixth Morpeth Scout Group meets on a Wednesday and a Thursday evening in Morpeth Methodist Church Hall in the town.

We have on each of the two evenings Beavers (six to eight years old), Cubs (eight to 11 years old) and Scouts (11 to 14 years old).

In order to provide a continuation of the ‘Scouting Adventure’ for the children of Morpeth, we need to recruit more adult help in some of our sections.

We currently need to recruit additional leaders, assistant leaders and section assistants in order to continue and maintain our exciting and adventure-packed programmes for the 2017-18 Scout year.

This would be ideal for anyone who is looking for a new life challenge, or for those considering teaching or working with young people.

The skills that can be learnt through Scouting can also be used to enhance your CV and are highly regarded by employers.

Uniform, full training and expenses are provided, but wages are non-existent (you cannot win them all).

If you would like to be part of this ‘Great Scouting Adventure’, or possibly know of any persons over 18 years of age who would be interested in joining, then please contact Graham Langston, Group Scout Leader, on 07388 275313 or email grahamhlangston@gmail.com

Graham Langston

Group Scout Leader

Sixth Morpeth Scout Group