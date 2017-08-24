Approval for agricultural shed but TPO is refused

A tree preservation order (TPO) application for an area of Ponteland was turned down following a vote by councillors.

Following a request for a parcel of woodland to the rear of 10-14 Windsor Place, Darras Hall, the relevant trees were assessed by Northumberland County Council’s planning technician, trees and woodlands officer and ecologist on two separate occasions.

Their assessment was that a TPO should be granted ‘due to the visibility of the mature trees to the public, the positive contribution that they make towards the character of the landscape and their importance as a wildlife corridor’.

However, there was an objection that said they had maintained the trees and hedges in their garden for the past 39 years without the intervention of the county council and although the were pleased that the trees contributed to the visual amenity of the area, other householders have no entitlement to such amenity as they similarly have no ‘entitlement to a view’ under planning application considerations.

And when it was discussed by members of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council, Coun Eileen Armstrong said she agrees that a TPO is not necessary as they are in an area that will not be seen by many Ponteland residents.

The application was turned down as three members voted to refuse it, two were in favour and there was one abstention.

At the same meeting, a bid for the construction of an agricultural shed at Westcotes Farm, Milbourne, was unanimously approved by the councillors.

It had to be determined by the committee because the applicant was Peter Jackson, leader of the county council.

They agreed with the planning officer assessment that the application was a suitable exception to building on the green belt given its agricultural purpose and location close to the main farm building.

There were no objections and no-one spoke against it at the meeting.