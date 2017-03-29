Arrest over social media threats to two schools in Morpeth

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with social media threats made at two schools in Morpeth.

This followed threatening messages to Stobhillgate First School on Friday, March 24, and Collingwood School and Media Arts College yesterday.

Both reports have been linked and are being investigated together. The man has been released on bail for further inquiries and officers are continuing to liaise with both schools.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mick Aspey said: “We want to reassure parents that there is no safety issue at either school and they should continue to bring their children to school as usual.

“While we do not believe there is any credible threat to pupils at either school and are treating this as a malicious act, we will have a police presence at the schools throughout this week – both in the mornings and afternoons – to speak to any parents who have concerns or any information about the sender of the message.”

No other schools were mentioned in either incident.