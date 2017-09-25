Art and culture fund open for bids

The Culture Bridge North East Fund has opened up to grant applicants for the first time this week.

Grants of between £250 and £1,500 are available to support working relationships between arts practitioners or cultural organisations, and schools or other youth settings. Visit www.community foundation.org.uk

The fund was established at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland earlier this year, with a founding gift from Culture Bridge North East of £100,000. It also attracted match funding, creating a £150,000 endowment fund.

The income raised from the fund each year will enable grant making to support access to quality arts and cultural activity for the region’s children and young people in perpetuity.

Programme Manager at Culture Bridge, Elvie Thompson, said: “While the grants available are small, we know teachers and artists can use these practical, manageable amounts to make great things happen, so we’re confident the fund can have a big and lasting impact on the lives of young people across the region.

“Culture Bridge North East is a temporary programme and we’re incredibly proud that the fund will go on long after Culture Bridge ceases to be, so that positive impact can continue to be felt, and we’d like to thank the Community Foundation for helping us make that a reality.”