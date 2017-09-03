ASTHMA: Keep eye on signs of attack

The school summer holiday has sadly come to an end, and children are heading back to school it’s important that parents of children with asthma keep an eye out for the early warning signs of an attack.

Children are at a much greater risk of an attack when they’re back at school, partly due to triggers such as cold and flu viruses. In fact, the latest hospital admissions data showed children were 1.7 times more likely to be rushed to hospital after an asthma attack in September than August.

Every 10 seconds someone has a potentially life-threatening attack in the UK, and three people die from asthma every day, so it’s important to spot the signs early.

You should book an appointment with the GP or asthma nurse if your child is: using their reliever inhaler (usually blue) more than three times a week; coughing or wheezing at night; feeling out of breath and struggling to keep up with their friends.

Parents who have any concerns can speak to our expert nurses by calling the Asthma UK Helpline on 0300 222 5800 and can find more information on how to protect their child when they’re back at school by visiting https://www.asthma.org.uk/back-to-school

Sonia Munde

Head of Helpline and Nurse Manager at Asthma UK