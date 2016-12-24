Search

Award for main flood scheme contractor

Balfour Beatty receives its project of the year award for the work it did on Morpeth's flood alleviation scheme. Left to right, Stephen Semple (Balfour Beatty), Phil Welton and Vanessa Collins (Environment Agency), Stephen Marshall (chairman, CECA NE), Jenny Connell and Paul Stainer (both Environment Agency), Ruth Bendall (Northumberland County Council), Neil Beck (Balfour Beatty), Dorian Latham (JBA Consulting) and Bryan Ellis (global engineering consultants CH2M).

The company that built the North East’s largest flood defence of its kind at Morpeth has won a major industrial award.

Balfour Beatty was the main contractor for the Environment Agency and Northumberland County Council multi-million pound flood alleviation scheme.

It carried out new and refurbished defence works in the town centre and created an upstream reservoir on the Mitford Estate that is able to store up to 1.4million cubic metres of water for delayed release.

Supported by supply chain partners, the firm with an operation on North Tyneside overcame many technical challenges to finish the job on time, impressing judges of the Civil Engineering Contractors’ Association (North East).

They have now recognised it as the region’s outstanding civil engineering project of the year.