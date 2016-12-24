Award for main flood scheme contractor

The company that built the North East’s largest flood defence of its kind at Morpeth has won a major industrial award.

Balfour Beatty was the main contractor for the Environment Agency and Northumberland County Council multi-million pound flood alleviation scheme.

It carried out new and refurbished defence works in the town centre and created an upstream reservoir on the Mitford Estate that is able to store up to 1.4million cubic metres of water for delayed release.

Supported by supply chain partners, the firm with an operation on North Tyneside overcame many technical challenges to finish the job on time, impressing judges of the Civil Engineering Contractors’ Association (North East).

They have now recognised it as the region’s outstanding civil engineering project of the year.