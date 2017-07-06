Award shortlist delight for Christine

A blind Morpeth resident is a finalist in the category of Tech Volunteer of the Year at the national Tech4Good Awards.

Christine Dodds was ‘amazed’ when she found out that she had been nominated by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

They are run by AbilityNet and recognise organisations and individuals who use digital technology to improve the lives of others.

After attending an event for the Big Lottery-funded Online Today project during a holiday in the Lake District, the 61-year-old immediately impressed the session’s host. Her interest and knowledge in technology led to her being asked about becoming a tech volunteer.

In the last year, she has held group technology workshops and one-to-one sessions, as well as visiting other blind and partially sighted people in their homes to show them the benefits of getting online.

Christine, who worked as a nurse for 26 years before being registered blind, said: “I’ve always been interested in keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies, so when I was asked to become a tech volunteer I jumped at the chance.

“I didn’t think I’d been volunteering for long enough to be considered for the awards. It’s an absolute privilege and makes me want to continue finding out about new technology so I can carry on helping others.”

Rosie Martin, volunteering co-ordinator at RNIB, said: “Christine has helped so many people in a relatively short period of time.

“She has proved to be an invaluable volunteer who is reliable, enthusiastic and passionate about imparting her skills and knowledge to others.”

To vote for her in the Tech4Good Awards, for which the deadline is 5pm tomorrow, visit www.tech4goodawards.com/vote-now

If you would like to find out more about Online Today and book a home visit, go to www.rnib.org.uk/online-today