Awards for excellence in bypass construction

The Morpeth Northern Bypass has achieved further award success.

The project was the winner in both the Digital Construction and Innovation categories at the Construction Excellence in the North East Awards.

Judges said the team had demonstrated that the implementation of the digital construction process and associated technology resulted in savings across the board.

As for innovation, the scheme received high praise for its paving system.

Partners in the £30million project made a commitment to developing and delivering automated paving technology so that they could accurately record and monitor the consistent laying of asphalt.

This meant paving was laid in a way that reduced waste, increased efficiency and provided a better product with reduced maintenance.

The bypass, which has cut traffic congestion in Morpeth, was constructed by Carillion on behalf of Northumberland County Council.

Since opening to traffic in April, it has also won a Construction Computing Award, a BIG Diversity Challenge honour and a gold accolade in the Considerate Constructors national scheme.

Carillion’s Scott Beattie, who was project manager, said: “From 4D modelling techniques to regular drone flights, developing processes to eliminate waste to coping with record rainfall, innovation and cutting-edge technology was used across everything to make this pioneering project one of the safest and most collaborative we have ever completed.”