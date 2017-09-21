Back Northumberland’s parks in national vote

Northumberland residents are being asked to vote for their favourite Green Flag park – putting it in the running to be the nation’s favourite in the People’s Choice Awards.

In July, it was reported that nine Northumberland parks had gained Green Flag Awards this year, including Morpeth’s Carlisle Park and Bolam Lake Country Park, near Belsay, marking them out as some of the UK’s very best parks and green spaces.

Now members of the public can vote for the Northumberland Green Flag park that they think should be the whole nation’s favourite.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We have some exceedingly beautiful and very special parks in Northumberland – all with their own unique set of attractions.

“In each, you will find a range of opportunities to suit all ages and interests from sports and play facilities to areas where those who seek it can enjoy peace and tranquillity.

“I urge everyone to get behind their favourite park in Northumberland, giving it a chance to become one of the nation’s favourites.”

To vote for your favourite, go to greenflagaward.org

Simply find your park on the map and click the vote button. Voting is open now and closes on Saturday, September 30, with the top 10 to be announced on Wednesday, October 11.