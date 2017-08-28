Bags of money for club’s perfect packers

Morpeth Lions Club

Generous shoppers at Asda Ashington recently swelled the coffers of Morpeth Lions Club by £386.20 when members and wives offered to pack shopping bags over a four-hour period.

The organiser was President Margaret Trewick, who said: “Our club is extremely grateful to the management and staff of Asda for allowing us to raise funds in this way.

“We would also like to pay tribute to its generous customers, who must have felt some trepidation when confronted by a group of men offering to pack their shopping bags.

“They had, however, been instructed to ensure grapes, tomatoes and eggs were not packed first. Presumably, they must have paid attention as there were no complaints from the customers. Indeed, one of our members was awarded 10/10.”