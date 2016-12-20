Barbara set to blast the North East

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds across the North East in the run-up to Christmas.

A deep depression, now named Barbara, will move across the north of the UK on Friday and Saturday.

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office

The yellow warning, which includes the Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside areas, covers the period from 9am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

A spell of very strong south to southwesterly winds is expected to develop. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely quite widely, with westerly winds gusting to 80 - 90 mph likely across parts of western and northern Scotland later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

The Met Office has advised to be aware of the potential for some structural damage although this more likely across the northwest of the country - as well as disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries.