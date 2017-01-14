Benmar House open day to show how new facilities can help people with MS

Residents can find out more about new features at a Morpeth-based charity’s headquarters next week.

MS Research and Relief Fund (MSRRF) is hosting a roadshow event at its Benmar House premises in Stobhillgate on Thursday, January 19.

To mark the opening of its new lift and first-floor facilities, its team is offering those who come along the chance to take a tour of Benmar House and enjoy some classes and workshops – ending with some fizz and nibbles, all free of charge. The following will be provided: Massages; exercise and relaxation classes; art and craft workshops; sessions using specialist gym equipment; talks about nutrition; competitions; and games.

There will be two sessions. The first is from noon to 3pm and the second is between 4pm and 7pm. For more information, call 01670 505829.

MS (multiple sclerosis) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that affects more than 100,000 people in the UK.

At Benmar House, MSRRF offers complementary therapies, social activities and gentle exercise classes, free of charge, to people with MS and their carers.