Bevan has a good hair day in top competition

A young hairdresser is proving a cut above after landing a place on a prestigious national training scheme.

Skilful snipper Bevan Scott Clark has secured a place on the year-long Schwarzkopf Professional Young Artistic Team.

The hairdresser, who works at Hooker and Young in Ponteland, joined applicants from across the country at Easton Regal Hairdressing in London to be put through his paces in cutting and styling, presentation skills and team work potential.

The competition, which is open to hairdressers aged 25 and under, was judged by session stylist Kim Rance, Trevor Sorbie artistic director Tom Connell, and Peter Burkill from HOB Salons.

And Mr Clark impressed to take a coveted team place.

He said: “Being part of the Schwarzkopf Professional Young Artistic Team is an incredible accomplishment for me and I don’t intend on stopping there.

“I want to work my hardest and really try to stand out and take whatever opportunity that comes my way. I will make it happen.”

He will now work under the wing of Schwarzkopf’s premier hairdressers and technicians, receive expert training and take part in a photo-shoot, stage presentations and education sessions.

Judge Tom Connell said: “The 2017 Young Artistic Team members were a clear choice on the judging day. It’s a strong team and I’m sure we’ll see them all taking full advantage of their opportunity.”