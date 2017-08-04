Big donation towards new radios for rescue team

The Henfrey Trust has donated £12,500 to the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team towards the £16,000 required to replace its ageing radio system.

The donation was made following a press article about the team having undertaken a peer review, which identified the urgent need to replace the ageing analogue system with a digital system fit for the changing nature of call-outs to which the team is responding.

With increased tourism in Northumberland and greater popularity of outdoor adventure, the team is responding to increasing numbers of rescues, where each member needs their own issued GPS tracking radio handset.

It is appealing to the public for the remaining £3,500 to enable the purchase to go ahead in full and equip all team members.

There is a short deadline to take advantage of the reduced rate of £450 per handset that has been negotiated.

People can donate to this appeal online at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/nnpmrt/digitalradio