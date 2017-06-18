Big praise for police cadets’ impressive volunteer effort

Northumbria Police has praised its volunteer cadets after the teenagers racked up more than 1,000 hours of volunteering in just one week.

About 300 of the group aged between 14 and 17 did a range of activities and shifts as part of National Volunteers Week that ran earlier this month.

These included a social evening with a local disability group, a litter pick, water awareness training with the fire service, helping out on a night shift at intu Metrocentre and supporting police officers with anti-social behaviour patrols and a speedwatch scheme.

Superintendent Sarah Pitt, who is the force lead for volunteers, said: “The commitment of our police cadets never fails to amaze me and those who gave up their free time this year deserve a huge amount of praise.

“They are a vital resource in helping us to reassure communities and are a big support to neighbourhood policing teams.

“To stack up more than 1,000 hours in volunteering in just seven days is amazing when you consider that these cadets are giving up their own time.

“This shows just how successful the cadet scheme has been here in our region.”