Bike show in town proves very popular

A popular annual charity event for bikers came to Morpeth for the first time this year.

Despite the early morning rain, the ride part of the Gary Routledge Ride and Show got off to its usual start at the Dyke Neuk pub in Meldon and by the time the riders reached the Bamburgh tea stop, the skies had cleared and their numbers had swelled.

Those who made the return run on the A697 were rewa-rded with light traffic, dry roads and great scenery.

This year, the bike show was held by the river at High Stanners and there was a prize-giving, charity raffle and live music in the Riverside Lodge.

This proved very popular with the riders and their families and it allowed members of the public to view the classic and modern machines on display.

The raffle raised more than £500 for the North East Air Ambulance and A Fish for Life, which is a charity that supports schooling for orphans in areas of Kenya.

It was generously supported by motorcycle dealers and businesses – including Morpeth Motorcycles, Ian Bell Motorcycles and Fergusons Motors and Cycles.