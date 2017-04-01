Blog team has a new addition

Northumberland Wildlife Trust (NWT) has welcomed Northumberland naturalist and aspiring nature writer James Common to its team of feature bloggers.

He grew up in Widdrington and now lives in Bedlington. After completing his A-Levels, he undertook a BSc degree in animal conservation science at the University of Cumbria’s Penrith Campus.

James then spent time as both an assistant warden for the National Trust at St Abb’s Head national nature reserve in Scotland and as an ecological field assistant in the Cairngorms with Taylor Wildlife. He is currently studying for an MSc degree in wildlife management at Newcastle University, whilst fine-tuning his writing skills.

With his blog, titled Common by Nature, receiving commendations from BBC Wildlife Magazine and earning him a runner-up placing at the 2016 Living North Awards and his contribution to two of the Wildlife

Trust’s Anthology for the Changing Season’s books, he is quickly establishing himself as one of the new generation of nature writers.

James will be writing his blog from many of NWT’s nature reserves – travelling to as many as possible by public transport to test their accessibility.

You can read his posts, including his take on the wildlife that can be seen at the Northumberlandia feature between Blagdon and Cramlington, at www.nwt.org.uk/blog