Ben O’Connell’s article about the constituency changes was very informative, (Morpeth Herald, December 1).

I’d be really pleased if he’d follow it up with maps showing the three main political parties’ suggested boundaries, making it easier to compare with those proposed by the Boundary Commission.

Also, could he make it clear whether or not individual comments would be welcomed as part of the consultation process, and if so, include details of how to do it.

Bridget Gubbins

Morpeth