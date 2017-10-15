Brewing up funds for a good cause

There were plenty of tasty treats on offer at a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at the New Life Christian Centre in Morpeth.

The banquet of cakes, fruit loaf scones and home-made biscuits was organised by church members Hilary Trueman and Ann Pratt – with support from their husbands, Glyn Trueman and Keith Pratt – with tea, coffee and delicious home-made jam also available.

One of the cakes that was made for the coffee morning.

Members of the Shield youth group made cupcakes for the event the evening before it took place and other volunteers helped out.

Among those in attendance were Morpeth Mayor Nic Best and Mayoress Joan Howard and Deputy Mayor Jack Gebhard.

A total of £336 was raised for Macmillan.