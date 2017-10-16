Brexit discussion with Angels group in Pont

More than 100 Saturday shoppers in Ponteland responded to Angels for Europe when they were approached to give their views on Brexit earlier this month.

Of those who took part, 64 voted Remain and 31 Leave in last year’s referendum.

People’s comments ranged across the spectrum, with one person saying that we are better off on our own and that the UK can be great again.

Several accused the Angels group of not believing in democracy, referring to the referendum result.

On the other side, many people were very worried. There were concerns that people had not realised what they were voting for and some said that if we knew before the referendum what we know now, the result would be very different.

One couple declared that we should definitely have a referendum when we know what the deal is, and that the country would then vote to stay in the EU.

Angels for Europe spokeswoman Wendy Bond said: “What interested us was how firm in their views both sides were – people expressed themselves passionately.

“Significantly, however, no-one who voted Remain would now switch to Leave, two of the 31 Leave voters would now vote Remain and two non-voters would now vote Remain.

“As Ponteland is in Guy Opperman’s constituency, we will send him the results of our survey.”

The group was due to be in Morpeth on October 11, but had to cancel. Members are hoping to arrange a date to be in Morpeth for later this year.