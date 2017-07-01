Bright ideas sought for prestigious health awards

Healthcare innovators are being invited to submit their ideas for a prestigious annual competition recognising innovation and excellence in healthcare.

The Bright Ideas in Health Awards – now in its 14th year – encourage, celebrate and reward the outstanding innovation and excellence emerging from front line NHS staff and SMEs in the North East and North Cumbria.

Hopeful healthcare pioneers are being encouraged to submit their inventions and innovative ideas as the contest opens for entries.

Dr Nicola Wesley, director of innovation at the Academic Health Science Network for the North East and North Cumbria (AHSN NENC), said: “Over the past 14 years the Bright Ideas in Health Awards have grown to become one of the most highly sought after accolades in the region’s healthcare sector.

“The awards showcase the outstanding examples of practice and innovation achievements of frontline staff and budding entrepreneurs that help to improve patient care, like no other event.”

The event is being organised by RTC North in partnership with the AHSN NENC and the NIHR Clinical Research Network North East and North Cumbria.

This year there are seven categories – Innovative Technology or Device; Service Improvement; Patient Safety and Quality Improvement; Outstanding Industry Collaboration with the NHS; Primary and Community Care; Research Delivery Impact; and Most Innovative NHS Education Provider.

Julia Newton, medical director of the AHSN NENC, said: “The awards are not only an accolade in their own right but play a key role in making the region’s healthcare industry the great success it is today.

“With the support of our sponsors, we are honoured to once again be able to celebrate the achievements of hardworking people who focus their time and efforts on striving to improve care for their patients.”

The closing date for entries is Monday, September 11. To submit entries, visit www.brightideasinhealth.org.uk/