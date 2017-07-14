Building work finishes on homes at village site

Work has recently been completed on eight new affordable homes in Stannington.

Karbon Homes led the £850,000 development, alongside main contractor NB Clark, from Morpeth.

The Maple Court development contains four three-bedroom houses and four two-bedroom bungalows. They are located on land next to The Beeches on the northern edge of the village.

Karbon consulted extensively with Northumberland County Council and Stannington Parish Council to ensure the new properties matched local housing needs.

As well as funding from the housing association, there was a contribution of £200,000 from the Homes and Communities Agency.

Vince Walsh, development and regeneration manager for Karbon Homes, said: “We know the level of demand for good-quality, affordable homes in an attractive village like Stannington.

“We often find that families are being priced out of areas where their parents and grandparents have lived, so it’s vital for the local area that we can provide these homes in such an excellent location.”

These new homes form part of Karbon’s regionwide development programme, with a total of 2,500 properties to be built over the next four years.