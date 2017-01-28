BUSINESS AWARDS: Wide range of companies and individuals on shortlist

The shortlist has been announced for next week’s Northumberland Business Awards.
Judges have now selected the finalists in each of the 11 categories.
The awards are being organised by Northeast Press, publisher of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.
Winners will receive their accolades during a celebration dinner at Linden Hall on Thursday.
The shortlist is:
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Sweet Dreams; Kielder Observatory Astronomical Society; Northeast Mobility Solutions Ltd
LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Kielder Waterside; Geneius Laboratories Ltd
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
AkzoNobel Ashington; Egger UK Limited
APPRENTICE / TRAINEE OF THE YEAR
Alex Milburn; Charlotte Jackson
INNOVATION AWARD
JR Dynamics; Geneius Laboratories Ltd; First Square Equipment; Royal IHC
NEW BUSINESS (UNDER TWO YEARS)
Olly Dial Elite Fitness; Ascent Homes; Hotspur 1364; Hairess Maines
BEST GREEN AWARD
re:heat; Maden Eco; Coca-Cola European Partners; The Green Shop
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Kielder Water; Sweet Dreams; AkzoNobel Ashington
EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
First Square Equipment; Chainbridge Honey Farm
LEISURE AWARD
The Bondgate Boutique; Kielder Waterside; Tankerville Arms
CREATIVE INDUSTRIES
Emma Jane Rothera; 82 Communications
A Lifetime Achievement Award will be also presented on the night.
The awards are sponsored by Northumberland College, Port of Blyth, Linden Hall, Northumberland County Council and Arch.