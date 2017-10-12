Business improvement district plan in town gets second wind

A new Business Improvement District (BID) proposal for Morpeth was recently presented to traders at two Town Hall events.

Both were well attended, but the evening event especially so with 50 local business people and town stakeholders coming along.

The BID steering group told them that following feedback on the initial plans, the new structure focuses on the town centre only and has no minimum or maximum levy.

All businesses are still able to provide comments on the detailed proposal that will form part of the prospectus and business plan, which will go to ballot in February 2018.

Those who attended the evening event also had the chance to take part in a live vote about what should be the BID’s main priorities.

The projects were presented under the themes of greener, cleaner, safer and accessible; marketing and events and business voice and infrastructure.

The top issues identified included deep cleaning of pavements, improving the town’s bloom bid, car park improvements, CCTV, social media and website promotions, town wi-fi, seasonal markets, better Christmas and Fair Day events, restaurant week, improved signage, transport, training and advice and support for businesses.

Additionally, some businesses proposed better signage from the A1 to improve the promotion of the town and there was also suggestion of a one-way system to improve flow and create more short stay car park spaces in the town centre.

A Morpeth BID steering group spokesman said: “Both events still raised some concerns, but overwhelmingly generated a range of ideas that will help the steering group develop the final BID proposal and business plan.

“All businesses recognise that the whole town benefits from attracting more people, more spend and dwell time, and that we can do more to make Morpeth an even better place to shop, work and visit.”

The steering group is a sub group of the Morpeth Town Team – a partnership made up of the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade, Sanderson Arcade and Morpeth Town Council.

For more details and to submit your ideas, visit the Morpeth BID Facebook group or email info@moreinmorpeth.co.uk