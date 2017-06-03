Bar mixes it up with £80,000 revamp

A popular bar is toasting its success with a major refurbishment.

Danieli Holdings has invested £80,000 in its yolo bar in Ponteland.

The project has included an extension of the mezzanine level and additional bar due to the high demand for private functions, while the main bar has been extended with a dedicated section for draft and bottle service to reduce queue times during busy periods.

There are more VIP booths to hire, a pizza oven has been installed, and the interior has seen general improvements, while the outdoor terrace has secured a later licence to 10.30pm.

Chief Executive Neill Winch said: “We have been overwhelmed by the success of yolo Ponteland, and to meet demand we have invested a significant sum to build on the private hire and functions arm of the business, as well as further enhancements aimed to make customers’ dining and drinking experiences even more enjoyable.

“There is more to choose from than ever before on our food and drinks menus, including sharing options and cocktail experiences for group bookings.”

The bar, which opened in September 2015, offers European-style dishes and cocktails. There is also the opportunity to book cocktail masterclasses with expert mixologists for birthdays and other celebrations.

There are DJ sets on Friday and Saturday evenings, and acoustic music on Thursdays and Sundays.

The venue has been so well received that its operator has invested £1million in a second site in Newcastle — yolo Townhouse.