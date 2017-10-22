Brand to open its first boutique in the region

British womenswear brand Mint Velvet is opening its first North East stand-alone boutique at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth later this autumn.

The company has boutiques in Edinburgh and York, and the sought-after classic brand can be found in department stores.

Howerver, the new Morpeth store will be the first stand-alone one in the region.

The 1,950sq ft store will open in early November.

It is located between Waterstones and Clarks in the piazza area at Sanderson Arcade.

The unit is currently undergoing a major refit ready for opening in time for the Christmas trade.

For more information regarding Sanderson Arcade, visit www.sandersonarcade.co.uk, or to find out more about Mint Velvet, visit www.mintvelvet.co.uk