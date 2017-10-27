‘Brotox’ just the tonic for Mr Gay England

A specialist skincare centre in Morpeth has coined a new name for a common treatment after an influx of interest from its male clients.

Gabella Aesthetics, in Newgate Street, specialises in skin assessment and management plans and offers treatments and products, including dermal fillers, peel abrasions, anti-aging and anti-acne procedures.

The clinical side of the skin treatment centre is run by specialist accident and emergency registrar Lucy Holloway, from Widdrington, while husband Kyle concentrates on the paperwork and bookings.

Recently, the practice has seen a growing number of men signing up or Botulinum toxin injections, commonly known as Botox, prompting the centre to rename it ‘Brotox’.

Client Joni Valadares, from Gateshead, who has been crowned Mr Gay England, said: “In my role, it’s important to look as good as you can. The Botox treatment I get helps me to keep looking young and it also gives me a massive amount of self-confidence.

“I feel in very safe hands with Lucy as she is meticulous in the way that she carries out the treatment. Having a qualified doctor looking after my skin care is reassuring and her treatment makes me feel invigorated and keeps my skin looking young and healthy.”

Mrs Holloway received a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery from Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry.

She said: “Unlike in the hospital where I have to work fast and make quick decisions, with facial aesthetics I can spend more time with my clients and carry out the treatments at a more relaxed, sedate pace that makes them feel valued and comfortable.”

“Men are no different to women in the sense that if they look good, they will feel good about themselves.

“My work is all about improving self-confidence and I believe that self-confidence is akin to beauty. I love to make people smile and that’s the best part of my job.”