Bumper year for young farmers

northumberland yfc

Friday, November 25 saw the 84th Annual General Meeting of Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, held at Kirkley Hall, Ponteland.

The evening saw the gathering of members from the 11 clubs that make up Northumberland YFC to celebrate the success and achievements of the year gone by.

Amanda Pigg, outgoing county president, of Stamfordham YFC, recapped her highlights from the year, which included being involved in the running of the county and attending many events, including the National Federation of Young Farmers’ annual convention in Blackpool.

Amanda said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being county president. When I was a member I got so much out of Young Farmers, such as travelling, competing and making many friends which I still have today. It has been great to be in the position to give something back.”

Will Howie, outgoing county chairman, of Tritlington YFC, gave the chairman’s report, recapping many of the achievements and highlights of the year gone by. This included the rally hosted by Haltwhistle YFC in May, the office bearers’ weekend at Kielder in November, and the county ball in October.

Will said: “My year as county chairman is also my last year of being young enough to be a Young Farmer. It has been great to be a member of Northumberland YFC. I would encourage every one of you to get involved as much as you can – even if it’s not something you think you’d like to do, you’ll probably end up enjoying it.

“Finally, good luck to the new team to be elected, along with all the members of Northumberland YFC. Keep it up and continue to show why it is so great being a Young Farmer, and why Northumberland is the best county to be a member of.”

The elections for the new office bears took place. They are: President, Tommy Harrison (Hexham YFC); Vice-President, Stuart Murray (Stamfordham YFC); Jnr Vice-President, Lesley Grieve (Cambo YFC); Chairman, Joanna Harrison (Stamfordham YFC); Vice Chairman, Adam Grieve (Cambo YFC); Jnr Vice-Chairman, Edward Dungait (Tritlington YFC).

Awards were given. This included Tritlington YFC winning most improved club, and Alnwick YFC winning the Dawson Community and Charity Work Trophy after raising more than £6,000 for good causes as a result of its three peaks challenge. Cambo was the club of the year for achievements which included uptake from new members and results in county, area and national competitions.

The 2016 rally committee presented money to its chosen charities – GNAA, Defib for Featherstone Area, Tynedale Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Trust and Tiny Lives Baby Unit.

In total the actions of Northumberland YFC, its 11 clubs and the rally has raised more than £29,000 for various charities.

Joanna Harrison, incoming chairman, delivered the vote of thanks, thanking the outgoing team for a successful year.

Full list of Trophy and Award Winners

Club of the Year - Cambo YFC

Chalmers Shield for Senior Competitions 2015/16 - Stamfordham YFC

Dixon Shield for Junior Competitions 2015/16 - Cambo YFC

Member of the Year Over 18 - Carly Hall (Stamfordham YFC)

Member of the Year Under 17 - Danny Wilkinson (Stamfordham YFC)

Best Secretary’s Books - Alex Thompson (Cambo YFC)

Best Treasurers Books - Matthew Wallace (Haltwhistle YFC)

Kershaw Cup (Highest increase in membership) - Berwick YFC

Dawson Trophy for Charity & Community Work - Alnwick YFC

McLaren Griffin Bowl (Most Improved Club) - Tritlington YFC

Oliver Award for Member not previously recognised - Nikki Woodman (Haltwhistle YFC)

Di Harrison Award (Best Club Programme) - Tritlington YFC

Farmwrite Award (Best Written Article) - Bellingham YFC

National Awards

Northern Regional Final Drama @ Retford - Stamfordham YFC 3rd

Touch Rugby (14-17 years) final @ Staffordshire - Cambo YFC 3rd

Mens Tug of War final @ Worcestershire - Whitley Chapel 2nd

Junior Tug of War final (12-17 years) @Worcestershire - Cambo joint 5th

Senior Floral Art final @ Malvern Show - Gemma Common 7th

Int. Floral Art final @ Malvern Show - Georgina Courage 23rd

Volunteering abroad (Jamaica August 2016) - Will Howie

Stockjudging Awards

A B Howie Cup (Best Senior Team) - Bellingham YFC

Bolam Cup (Highest Senior Competitor) - Cameron Shell (Alnwick YFC)

Sir Alfred Goodson Gup (Best junior in North) Josh White (Cambo YFC)

Sir Alfred Goodson Goblet (Best Novice in North) - Becky Maitland

(Berwick YFC)

Perpetual Challenge Cup (Best Junior in South) - Katie Bailey (Whitley Chapel YFC)

E Waite Cup (Best Novice in South) - Matthew Anderson (Stamfordham YFC)

Haltwhistle Cup (Best Junior Team) - Whitley Chapel YFC

Speaking Competitions

Junior Public Speaking - Stamfordham YFC

Intermediate Brainstrust - Haltwhistle YFC

Senior After Dinner Speaking - Tritlington YFC