Business is booming for grooming brand

A high-end male grooming range with regional roots has certainly put itself in the shop window at one of the North East’s most well-known stores.

The Daimon Barber range of hair styling, skincare, beardcare and shaving products has been on show in Fenwick’s Northumberland Street window in Newcastle in the lead up to Father’s Day.

Originally founded by Morpeth-born entrepreneur Steve Crosby and business partner Leo Neelands in 2013, The Daimon Barber has established itself as a prestige independent brand.

Mr Crosby said: “We’ve built a strong platform over the first few years of The Daimon Barber, which is increasingly being recognised for the quality, design and desirability of its products.

“We feel we’re starting to realise the massive potential for growth that it has, both at home and overseas.

“We have extremely rigorous product development systems in place and have control over every aspect of the process, from the initial idea right through to the final product hitting the shelves, so we know that it will comply to the quality standards on which everything we produce is based.”

The business has achieved a 300 per cent year-on-year growth in turnover since 2015, and its seven-strong team is aiming to break the £500,000 turnover barrier this year.

To help work towards this landmark, the management team has been working with RMT Accountants and Business Advisors.

“We’re focusing on delivering a long-term plan to turn The Daimon Barber into a market-leading male grooming brand,” said Mr Crosby.