Businesses can apply for funds to aid growth

Have your say

Local businesses are being encouraged to apply for funding to help them grow and bring more money into the rural economy.

Further funds have been released by the North East Rural Growth Network to support the growth of businesses in rural Northumberland, Durham and Gateshead.

Now a call has been made for businesses to apply for two separate funds — the Strategic Economic Infrastructure Fund (SEIF) and the Rural Business Growth Fund (RGBF).

North East LEP Business Growth Director Colin Bell said: “Our rural businesses play an important role in supporting the regional economy.

“As such, our focus is on ensuring they have the right package of support to flourish, including access to finance to aid growth, sustainability and job creation.”

Jacqui Kell, Chief Executive of Arch, said: “Over 20 businesses are already receiving support from the North East Rural Growth Network and I would encourage any businesses interested in the funding to contact the team at Arch to check their eligibility.”

The SEIF can support the creation of enterprise units for multiple business users, unlock economic development sites or support strategic tourism projects.

The RBGF grant focuses on supporting medium-sized businesses to expand and grow their business and create additional employment opportunities.

You can find out more by contacting the delivery team who are based at Arch at katy.mcintosh@arch-group.co.uk on 01670 528489, or see www.archnorthumberland.co.uk/arch-business/rural-growth-network-2-1