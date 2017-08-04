Buyers snap up new luxury home range

A regional developer has chosen Morpeth as the best location in the country to launch its new luxury housing range.

Story Homes has opened its first Signature high specification show home at its Oakland Park development near The Dell.

Almost 200 people attended the opening of the plot, which features 39 executive properties, and half of the homes have already been reserved.

Sales Manager Gillian Bell said: “It is testament to the ongoing growth and success of our North East operation that Morpeth was selected for the launch of our Signature range.

“Our Oakland Park development has proved popular from the start due to the quality and finish of the homes and the desirable location. We had received more than 200 registrations of interest by the time work started on site.”