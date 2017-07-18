Consultants appoint new Morpeth farm head

Consultancy firm Strutt and Parker has appointed a new head for the farming department in its Morpeth office.

Matthew Curry is an experienced agriculturalist, who has joined Strutt and Parker from Müller Milk and Ingredients.

Mr Curry will lead the farming department team operating across the North of England, helping farmers in all aspects of management.

He said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this exciting new challenge. With so many unknowns facing our industry over the next few years, it is a very interesting time indeed.

“I very much look forward to joining the business and developing relationships with agricultural businesses throughout the region.”

Alistair Cochrane, partner in charge of the firm’s Morpeth office, said: “I am delighted to welcome Matthew to lead our farming team.

“Matthew is a rare find — an experienced agronomist with extensive knowledge of the farming scene in North East England and the Eastern Borders, coupled with a more recent background in international agri-business.

“His skills and insight will be of huge value to our existing and prospective clients.”

Will Gemmill, Head of Farming at Strutt and Parker, added: “Matthew has a good understanding of practical farming, but he also brings some strong business principles from his years as a senior manager in Müller.

“I have no doubt he will bring new energy to the team in Morpeth.”