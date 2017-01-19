Free event will keep farmers up to date

A free Farm Update North event is being held for anyone interested in rural matters.

Farmers, landowners, forestry and woodland managers, and anyone else with an interest, is invited to the event at Alnwick Rugby Club on Tuesday.

There will be speakers from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Environment Agency, Farming Advice Service, Forestry Commission, Natural England, Newcastle University and Northumbrian Water, offering topical presentations.

CLA director north Dorothy Fairburn and regional advisers will also attend.

Those attending will have the opportunity to speak to the representatives.

The free event runs from 10am to 1.30pm, including lunch.

To book a place email north@cla.org.uk or call 01748 907070.