Greetings! New card shop set for Morpeth

One of the UK’s leading card and gift retailers, Card Factory, is to open a brand new store in Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade.

The company is taking a 1,400 sq ft unit at the retail outlet next to Ladbrokes, close to the bus station entrance.

It will be officially opened tomorrow (Friday).

Specialising in cards and gifts for special occasions, the company has more than 900 stores across the UK.

Sanderson Arcade Centre Manager Joel Plumley said: “We are delighted that Card Factory will be opening its newest store here at the arcade.

“It is planning to open just as the centre celebrates the big Christmas lights switch-on,so it is great timing for this year’s Christmas shopping period.”

The store is creating around nine new jobs.

A spokesperson for Card Factory said: “Morpeth is a really lovely town and we are delighted to be opening our latest store here and joining a great retail line up at Sanderson Arcade.”

The Sanderson Arcade Christmas Light’s Switch On takes place on Saturday 18th November

