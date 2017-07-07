Housebuilding firm happy to keep it local

A housebuilding firm is happy to keep it local as it delivers its new development.

Developer McCarthy and Stone is employing a team of local contractors from Morpeth and the surrounding areas on its new project, William Turner Court

The business has invested heavily in the local workforce and hopes to have up to 60 people working on the Goose Hill site each day.

Site Manager Neil Lister said: “McCarthy and Stone’s commitment to sourcing its tradesmen from the local work pool provides a welcome boost to Morpeth and the wider community.

“We have a number of workers who live in close proximity to the site, with our slinger banksman Eddie McGlaughlin living just a quarter of a mile from the development.

“William Turner Court is still in its infancy, but we’ve already had a number of local contractors working across the site, and the importance of employing local workforces and family businesses cannot be underestimated.”

He added: “As William Turner Court continues to progress we will be looking to recruit more skilled tradesmen from the local and surrounding areas.”

Mr Lister estimates that 25 people are currently working on the retirement homes site every day and are made up of a mixture of skilled labourers, bricklayers and joiners.

It is estimated that as the site continues to progress, a further 35 jobs in areas such as plumbing, electrics and tiling will follow,

The development, of one and two bedroom retirement apartments, is expected to welcome its first homeowners in spring next year.