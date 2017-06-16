Husband and wife’s vision for optometrists

Husband and wife team Craig and Kate Sixsmith are putting their vision in action as optometrists in Morpeth.

The pair have taken over as franchisees of the busy Vision Express store at Sanderson Arcade.

Mr Sixsmith joined the store six years ago and has developed a fantastic reputation as an optometrist, while his wife has worked as a manager.

The store opened in 2009 and since then has gone from strength to strength, employing six members of staff.

Mrs Sixsmith said: “We are both extremely excited for this new chapter in our lives.

“It makes perfect sense that with Craig’s vast experience as a clinician and mine as a manager we would make the perfect team.

“We decided that Morpeth is the place we want to be. We are both committed to the location.”