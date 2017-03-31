Karen’s business idea is the height of fashion

A passion for fashion has seen a Morpeth mum set up her business in style.

Mother-of-two Karen Sellars is marking a successful first year of trading as a style consultant for the Captain Tortue Group.

She launched the home-based enterprise after leaving the business travel sector to spend more time with her family.

Now she sells smart designer and casual ladies’ and children’s wear for the French fashion group via her website and pop-up shops.

And she is looking to grow a team of consultants in the area.

“I love what I do,” she said.

“As a mum with young children, the flexibility is there to do as many hours as I want and the business has grown as a result.”

For more see www.facebook.com/captaintortueuk